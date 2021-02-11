Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.03. 299,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 140,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000.

About Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

