PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,771.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,157,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,078,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $1,012,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,960 shares of company stock worth $11,216,291. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

