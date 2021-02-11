Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

