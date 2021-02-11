Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.