Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,617 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

