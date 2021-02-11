Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,285 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

