Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

