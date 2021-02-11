Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,654.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

