Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after buying an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

