Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $388,000 Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,220 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nokia were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

