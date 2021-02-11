Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $341.39 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

