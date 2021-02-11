Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 4,540 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.80 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

