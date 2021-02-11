Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 780 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

NYSE AMT opened at $231.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.59 and its 200 day moving average is $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

