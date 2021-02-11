Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 632.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

