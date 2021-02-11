Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.02. 699,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,675,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

