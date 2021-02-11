ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.13 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $178,868.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00095688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084373 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.19 or 0.97025151 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

