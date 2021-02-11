ProxyNode Hits Market Capitalization of $131,121.83 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 107% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $131,121.83 and approximately $102.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 171.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00321729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00031592 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $827.96 or 0.01851576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,925,231 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

