Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

