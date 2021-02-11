Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

