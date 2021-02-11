PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $387.97

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.97 and traded as low as $374.75. PureTech Health shares last traded at $380.50, with a volume of 160,109 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.82.

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

