Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for (TFI.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:TFI)

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of (TFI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for (TFI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.