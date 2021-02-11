Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,869,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,178,710 shares of company stock worth $60,181,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

