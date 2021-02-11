Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carrier Global Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $6,270,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.