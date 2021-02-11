Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ObsEva SA Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

