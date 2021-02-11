Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

