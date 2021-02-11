Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

AVB stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

