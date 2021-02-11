Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

Shares of FIS opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

