Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

FISV opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

