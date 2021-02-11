Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $509,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

