Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Cut by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $144.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

