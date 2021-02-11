Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Lifted by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

PNC stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after buying an additional 454,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

