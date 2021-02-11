Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PGC opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 79,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,142,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

