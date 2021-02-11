Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

