Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $378.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Humana by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its position in Humana by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 35,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Humana by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

