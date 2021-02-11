Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Increased by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFC. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of TFC opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,441,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,622,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

