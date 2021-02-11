Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.88, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,965 shares of company stock valued at $52,347,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

