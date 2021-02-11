Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Cut by Zacks Investment Research

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

