Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after purchasing an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after buying an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 179,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

