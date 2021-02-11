Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mattel, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,847.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

