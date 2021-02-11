Qcash Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Qcash has a total market cap of $72.20 million and approximately $689.71 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00258924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00095386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00084713 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061799 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

