QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. QIAGEN updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-2.46 EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 19,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.