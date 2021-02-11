Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $50,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

