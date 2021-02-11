Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 28,750 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $710,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NX opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $808.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $192,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.