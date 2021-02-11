Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham Sells 29,128 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

