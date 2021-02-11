Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $64-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.Radware also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of RDWR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

