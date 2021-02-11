Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%.

RANJY opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RANJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. ING Group raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

