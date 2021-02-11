Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

