Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Rapid7 stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

