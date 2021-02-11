Rarible Reaches Market Cap of $9.52 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $11.13 or 0.00023274 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $9.52 million and $31.31 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00266958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00101018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00087252 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.