Raymond James Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $67.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.14.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $60.32 on Monday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,016.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Viasat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Viasat by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Viasat by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.